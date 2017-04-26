Gemphire Therapeutics Inc (GEMP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GEMP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company’s product candidate is gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies. Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Northville, Michigan. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GEMP. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Gemphire Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Gemphire Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Gemphire Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gemphire Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.80.

Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GEMP) traded down 1.65% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.75. 6,877 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.84. Gemphire Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $13.98. The stock’s market cap is $99.67 million.

Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GEMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.24. Analysts forecast that Gemphire Therapeutics will post ($2.14) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andy Sassine bought 21,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $199,996.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,420.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Clay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gemphire Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gemphire Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gemphire Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Gemphire Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,976,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Gemphire Therapeutics Company Profile

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. It is developing its product candidate, gemcabene (CI-1027), which is a once-daily, oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) or triglycerides with approved therapies, primarily statin therapy.

