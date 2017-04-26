Canadian Platinum Corp (CPC) Director Gary Lorne Billingsley Sells 2,100,000 Shares

Canadian Platinum Corp (TSE:CPC) Director Gary Lorne Billingsley sold 2,100,000 shares of Canadian Platinum Corp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.01, for a total transaction of C$21,000.00.

Gary Lorne Billingsley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 12th, Gary Lorne Billingsley sold 800,000 shares of Canadian Platinum Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.01, for a total transaction of C$8,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Gary Lorne Billingsley sold 1,300,000 shares of Canadian Platinum Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.01, for a total transaction of C$13,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Gary Lorne Billingsley sold 1,300,000 shares of Canadian Platinum Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.01, for a total transaction of C$13,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Gary Lorne Billingsley sold 1,000,000 shares of Canadian Platinum Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.02, for a total transaction of C$20,000.00.

