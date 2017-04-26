Ciena Co. (CIEN) CEO Gary B. Smith Sells 8,000 Shares

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $178,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Gary B. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 20th, Gary B. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $175,120.00.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Gary B. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $189,520.00.

On Thursday, February 23rd, Gary B. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $205,360.00.

On Tuesday, February 7th, Gary B. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $193,280.00.

On Friday, January 27th, Gary B. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $197,760.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Gary B. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $194,640.00.

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) opened at 23.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average of $23.10. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $26.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 1.66.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $621.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.29 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 2.79%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post $1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Monday, March 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ciena in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ciena presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Ciena by 116.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,032,274 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $98,428,000 after buying an additional 2,167,574 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ciena by 73.4% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 5,115,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $111,515,000 after buying an additional 2,164,957 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $32,862,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the third quarter worth about $23,047,000. Finally, Rothschild Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ciena during the third quarter worth about $18,158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation is a network strategy and technology company, which provides solutions that enable a range of network operators to adopt communication architectures and deliver an array of services, relied upon by enterprise and consumer end users. It provides equipment, software and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery and management of voice, video and data traffic on communications networks.

