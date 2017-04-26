SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) – FBR & Co boosted their FY2017 earnings estimates for shares of SunTrust Banks in a report released on Friday, according to Zacks Investment Research. FBR & Co analyst S. Moss now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.98 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.90. FBR & Co currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. FBR & Co also issued estimates for SunTrust Banks’ FY2018 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 20.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “FY2017 Earnings Forecast for SunTrust Banks, Inc. Issued By FBR & Co (STI)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/fy2017-eps-estimates-for-suntrust-banks-inc-increased-by-fbr-co-sti-updated.html.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of SunTrust Banks from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research note on Sunday, January 22nd. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.03.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) traded up 1.28% on Monday, reaching $57.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,726,492 shares. SunTrust Banks has a 12-month low of $37.71 and a 12-month high of $61.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STI. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in SunTrust Banks by 3.7% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 639,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,003,000 after buying an additional 22,935 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in SunTrust Banks by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,373,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in SunTrust Banks by 1.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 537,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,558,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc increased its stake in SunTrust Banks by 63.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 31,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 12,157 shares during the period. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC increased its stake in SunTrust Banks by 3.4% in the third quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 24,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Susan S. Johnson sold 757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $45,291.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,899.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas E. Freeman sold 22,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $1,338,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,273 shares in the company, valued at $8,785,175.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.97%.

SunTrust Banks Company Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc is a provider of financial services. The Company’s principal subsidiary is SunTrust Bank (the Bank). The Company’s business segments include Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management, Wholesale Banking, Mortgage Banking and Corporate Other. As of December 31, 2016, the Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management segment consisted of three primary businesses: Consumer Banking, Consumer Lending and Private Wealth Management.

