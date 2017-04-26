FBR & Co Weighs in on Prima BioMed Ltd’s FY2017 Earnings (PBMD)

Prima BioMed Ltd (NASDAQ:PBMD) – Investment analysts at FBR & Co boosted their FY2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Prima BioMed in a research note issued on Wednesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. FBR & Co analyst V. Bernardino now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.53). FBR & Co currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. FBR & Co also issued estimates for Prima BioMed’s FY2018 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

PBMD has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prima BioMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 target price on shares of Prima BioMed and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $16.67) on shares of Prima BioMed in a report on Friday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.95.

Prima BioMed (NASDAQ:PBMD) opened at 2.37 on Monday. Prima BioMed has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $3.93. The company’s market cap is $49.13 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.79.

About Prima BioMed

Prima BioMed Ltd is a biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in research, development and commercialization of licensed medical biotechnology. It is also focused on development of immunotherapeutic products. The Company operates through Cancer Immunotherapy segment. Its core technologies are based on the Lymphocyte-activation gene 3 (LAG-3) immune control mechanism, which is involved in regulation of the T cell immune response.

