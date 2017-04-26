FY2017 EPS Estimates for Plug Power Inc (PLUG) Boosted by FBR & Co

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) – Stock analysts at FBR & Co increased their FY2017 earnings per share estimates for Plug Power in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks Investment Research reports. FBR & Co analyst C. Driscoll now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.26). FBR & Co has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. FBR & Co also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2018 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks' consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 69.28% and a negative return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $32.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PLUG. Roth Capital set a $2.00 target price on Plug Power and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plug Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Plug Power from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen and Company set a $3.00 target price on Plug Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw upped their target price on Plug Power from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.71.

Shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) opened at 2.31 on Monday. The company’s market cap is $441.64 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.39. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $2.70.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth about $12,264,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,984,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 199,300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the third quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, IFC Holdings Incorporated FL raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 33.5% in the first quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL now owns 135,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc is a provider of alternative energy technology focused on the design, development, commercialization and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems used for the industrial off-road market and the stationary power market. The Company’s product line includes GenKey, GenDrive, GenFuel, GenCare and ReliOn.

