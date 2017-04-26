Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Expected to Post FY2017 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Group increased their FY2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Physicians Realty Trust in a research report issued on Friday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Jefferies Group analyst O. Okusanya now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.16. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s FY2018 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Physicians Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.54.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) opened at 20.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.57 and a 200-day moving average of $19.10. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $22.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 90.59 and a beta of 0.54.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.24. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The firm earned $73.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 409.11%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 8.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,035,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,550,000 after buying an additional 531,308 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 28.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,473,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,360,000 after buying an additional 995,055 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 4,400,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,781,000 after buying an additional 42,041 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,839,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,794,000 after buying an additional 497,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,823,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,521,000 after buying an additional 83,186 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust (the Trust) is a real estate investment trust. Physicians Realty L.P. is the operating partnership of the Trust. The Trust and its operating partnership are engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems.

