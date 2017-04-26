FY2017 EPS Estimates for KB Home (KBH) Raised by KeyCorp

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KB Home in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Zacks Investment Research reports. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the construction company will earn $1.61 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.55.

KBH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of KB Home in a research report on Friday, March 24th. BTIG Research began coverage on KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Barclays PLC began coverage on KB Home in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.47.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) traded up 3.57% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,064,505 shares. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.62 and a 200-day moving average of $17.00. KB Home has a 12-month low of $12.38 and a 12-month high of $21.35.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business earned $818.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.78 million. KB Home had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.85%.

In other KB Home news, SVP Thomas F. Norton sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $891,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,358.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 6.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the third quarter valued at about $188,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Home Company Profile

KB HOME is a homebuilding company. The Company is engaged in selling and building a range of new homes designed primarily for first-time, move-up and active adult homebuyers, including attached and detached single-family residential homes. It operates through five segments, which consist of four homebuilding segments and one financial services segment.

