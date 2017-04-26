FY2017 Earnings Forecast for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2017 earnings estimates for FactSet Research Systems in a research note issued to investors on Monday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Foresi now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $7.31 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.12.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks' consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 30.18% and a return on equity of 51.90%. The company had revenue of $294.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FDS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays PLC downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group AG boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $179.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.22.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) traded up 0.22% on Wednesday, hitting $163.48. 193,103 shares of the stock were exchanged. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $147.37 and a 1-year high of $183.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.71 and its 200 day moving average is $166.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 14.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph E. Laird, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph E. Laird, Jr. sold 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.89, for a total transaction of $368,875.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

Factset Research Systems Inc is engaged in providing integrated financial information and big data analytical applications for the global investment community. The Company’s segments include the U.S., Europe and Asia Pacific. The U.S. segment services finance professionals, including financial institutions throughout the Americas.

