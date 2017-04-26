Eni SpA Expected to Post FY2017 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share (E)

Eni SpA (NYSE:E) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Group boosted their FY2017 EPS estimates for shares of Eni SpA in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Group analyst M. Kofler now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.85. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Eni SpA (NYSE:E) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter. Eni SpA had a negative net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%.

E has been the subject of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Eni SpA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Eni SpA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Eni SpA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank AG downgraded Eni SpA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eni SpA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of Eni SpA (NYSE:E) traded down 1.10% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.50. 211,886 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s market capitalization is $56.72 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.69. Eni SpA has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $33.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eni SpA by 1.9% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eni SpA by 5.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Eni SpA by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,690 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eni SpA by 10.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Eni SpA by 8.3% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.8458 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.69%. Eni SpA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.45%.

Eni SpA Company Profile

Eni SpA (Eni) is engaged in the exploration, development and production of hydrocarbons, in the supply and marketing of gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and power, in the refining and marketing of petroleum products, in the production and marketing of basic petrochemicals, plastics and elastomers and in commodity trading.

