Brokers Issue Forecasts for Darden Restaurants, Inc.’s FY2017 Earnings (DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2017 EPS estimates for Darden Restaurants in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks Investment Research reports. KeyCorp analyst C. O’cull now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $3.98 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.93. KeyCorp currently has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ FY2018 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm earned $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Group LLC upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) traded up 0.58% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.05. 2,664,999 shares of the company traded hands. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $59.50 and a 52-week high of $86.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.02 and a 200 day moving average of $73.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.50%.

In related news, insider Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 98,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total transaction of $8,162,935.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 177,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,785,941.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David C. George sold 84,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $7,006,445.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,484,971.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at about $614,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at about $292,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 7.7% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 109,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after buying an additional 7,810 shares during the last quarter. Exxonmobil Investment Management Inc. TX raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 9.2% in the third quarter. Exxonmobil Investment Management Inc. TX now owns 32,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 8.9% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 8,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company. The Company owned and operated 1,536 restaurants through its subsidiaries in the United States and Canada, as of May 29, 2016. The Company’s segments include Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining (which includes The Capital Grille, and Eddie V’s Prime Seafood and Wildfish Seafood Grille (Eddie V’s)) and Other Business (which includes Yard House, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, consumer-packaged goods and franchise revenues).

