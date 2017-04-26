AutoNation, Inc. (AN) Expected to Earn FY2017 Earnings of $4.25 Per Share

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) – Research analysts at Gabelli upped their FY2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of AutoNation in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Gabelli analyst B. Sponheimer now forecasts that the company will earn $4.25 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.00. Gabelli also issued estimates for AutoNation’s FY2018 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AN. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/fy2017-eps-estimates-for-autonation-inc-boosted-by-analyst-an-updated-updated.html.

Shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN) traded down 1.64% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.14. 1,591,321 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.70 and its 200 day moving average is $46.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.05. AutoNation has a 52-week low of $39.13 and a 52-week high of $54.15.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 19.32%. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at $29,909,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 246.9% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 356,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,362,000 after buying an additional 253,697 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,733,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,965,000 after buying an additional 214,832 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 949,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,188,000 after buying an additional 194,194 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter worth approximately $9,262,000. 66.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AutoNation news, CAO Christopher Cade sold 561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $25,935.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,027.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,212.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 434,610 shares of company stock valued at $19,844,902 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc (AutoNation) is an automotive retailer in the United States. The Company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new vehicles, used vehicles, parts and service, which includes automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as wholesale parts and collision businesses, and automotive finance and insurance products, including vehicle service and other protection products, as well as the arranging of financing for vehicle purchases through third-party finance sources.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AutoNation (AN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.