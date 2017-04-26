Fred's, Inc.’s Same Store Sales Numbers Miss Expectations, Stock Rises by 13.9% (NASDAQ:FRED)

Fred's’ (NASDAQ:FRED) same store sales dropped 0.5% in the month of March. Fred's’ stock rose by 13.9% in the first full-day of trading following the report.

Several research firms have recently commented on FRED. Sidoti raised shares of Fred's from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fred's from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Fred's from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Fred's from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of Fred's (NASDAQ:FRED) traded up 3.59% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.99. 250,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Fred's has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $21.77. The stock’s market capitalization is $569.41 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.29 and a 200-day moving average of $13.50.

Fred's (NASDAQ:FRED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $529.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.80 million. Fred's had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.94%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fred's will post $0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRED. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in shares of Fred's during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Fred's by 1.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Fred's by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fred's during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fred's by 0.5% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fred's Company Profile

Fred’s, Inc (Fred’s) is engaged in the sale of general merchandise through its retail discount stores and full service pharmacies. The Company sells general merchandise to its over 20 franchisees. The Company has approximately 660 retail stores, over 370 pharmacies, and approximately three specialty pharmacy facilities located in over 15 states mainly in the Southeastern United States.

