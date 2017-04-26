Foxtons Group Plc Unspon (FXTGY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Foxtons Group Plc Unspon (NASDAQ:FXTGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Foxtons Group plc is an estate agency which offer residential property sales and lettings services. It also offers mortgage advice and other related services. Foxtons Group plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Foxtons Group Plc Unspon (NASDAQ:FXTGY) traded down 6.43% during trading on Monday, hitting $2.62. The stock had a trading volume of 302 shares. Foxtons Group Plc Unspon has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $5.14. The firm has a market cap of $359.73 million and a PE ratio of 18.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.59 and its 200 day moving average is $7.35.

