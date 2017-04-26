Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Foundation Medicine Inc (FMI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.91 Million

Analysts forecast that Foundation Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:FMI) will announce $28.91 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Foundation Medicine’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.5 million and the highest estimate coming in at $29.66 million. Foundation Medicine posted sales of $30.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foundation Medicine will report full year sales of $28.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $135.5 million to $141.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $177.18 million per share, with estimates ranging from $150 million to $196.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Foundation Medicine.

Foundation Medicine (NASDAQ:FMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. Foundation Medicine had a negative net margin of 84.67% and a negative return on equity of 42.21%. The business had revenue of $28.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Foundation Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Foundation Medicine in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Foundation Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

In related news, CFO Jason Ryan sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $396,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,366.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Pellini sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $1,372,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 353,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,112,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,214 shares of company stock worth $2,605,785. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Foundation Medicine by 24.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Foundation Medicine by 10.0% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Foundation Medicine by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of Foundation Medicine by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Foundation Medicine by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. 31.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Foundation Medicine (NASDAQ:FMI) opened at 33.45 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is $1.18 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.33 and its 200 day moving average is $24.23. Foundation Medicine has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $35.30.

About Foundation Medicine

Foundation Medicine, Inc is a molecular information company. The Company sells products that are enabled by its molecular information platform to physicians and biopharmaceutical companies. It is engaged in the business of delivering molecular information about cancer to its customers. Its platform includes various methods and algorithms for analyzing specimens across various types of cancer.

