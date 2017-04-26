Fmr LLC Increases Position in Forrester Research, Inc. (FORR)

FMR LLC increased its position in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,845 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned about 0.83% of Forrester Research worth $6,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FORR. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Forrester Research during the third quarter worth $253,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 8.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 717,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,902,000 after buying an additional 52,848 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 423.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 16,990 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 69.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,456,000 after buying an additional 5,368 shares in the last quarter. 53.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) traded down 0.24% on Wednesday, reaching $40.75. 12,375 shares of the company were exchanged. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $44.40. The company has a market cap of $736.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.61.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $83.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.76 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Forrester Research, Inc. will post $1.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc (Forrester) is an independent research, data, and advisory services firm. The Company offers research, data, advisory and related services that are thematic, prescriptive and executable, and that provide a perspective on the changing business environment. Its segments include Research, Product and Project Consulting.

