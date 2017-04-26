Zacks Investment Research Upgrades FMC Corp (FMC) to “Buy”

FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $84.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.91% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Estimates for FMC Corp. have been stable of late. FMC Corp. has outperformed the Zacks categorized Chemicals-Diversified industry over a year. The company sees healthy growth in its adjusted earnings in 2017. FMC Corp. should gain from its strategic initiatives including expansion of its product portfolio and production capacity. The company is also seeing strong demand in its Lithium unit and is expanding production capacity to meet growing demand for electric vehicles. Moreover, FMC Corp. will benefit from the cost synergies of the Cheminova buyout. The proposed acquisition of a major portion of DuPont's Crop Protection business has also provided a significant growth platform for the company's Agricultural Solutions unit.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Instinet upped their target price on FMC Corp from $61.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $77.00 price objective on FMC Corp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc upgraded FMC Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup Inc upgraded FMC Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. upgraded FMC Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC Corp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.32.

FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) opened at 73.74 on Tuesday. FMC Corp has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $75.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.44.

FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. FMC Corp had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm earned $865.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. FMC Corp’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that FMC Corp will post $3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. FMC Corp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC Corp by 163.4% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC Corp by 49.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Live Your Vision LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC Corp during the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of FMC Corp by 3.5% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 3,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC Corp by 12.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FMC Corp

FMC Corporation is a diversified chemical company serving agricultural, consumer and industrial markets. The Company operates in three business segments: FMC Agricultural Solutions, FMC Health and Nutrition, and FMC Lithium. As of December 31, 2016, the FMC Agricultural Solutions segment developed, marketed and sold three classes of crop protection chemicals: insecticides, herbicides and fungicides.

