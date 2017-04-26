Flex Ltd (FLEX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Flextronic International is a leading provider of advanced electronics manufacturing services to OEMs primarily in the telecommunications and networking, consumer electronics and computer industries. The company’s strategy is to provide customers with the ability to outsource, on a global basis, a complete product wherethe company’s take responsibility for engineering, supply chain management, assembly, integration, test and logistics management. The company provides complete product design services, including electrical and mechanical, circuit and layout. “

FLEX has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Flex from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc set a $18.00 target price on shares of Flex and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Flex from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Flex from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.75.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) opened at 16.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.21. Flex has a 1-year low of $11.39 and a 1-year high of $16.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 0.75.

In other Flex news, insider David P. Bennett sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total transaction of $95,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Francois Barbier sold 52,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $868,798.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 4.2% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the third quarter worth approximately $181,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 14,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Americafirst Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the first quarter worth approximately $522,000. Finally, Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 2.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 51,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd, formerly Flextronics International Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions. The Company designs, builds, ships and services packaged consumer electronics and industrial products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Its segments include High Reliability Solutions (HRS), Consumer Technologies Group (CTG), Industrial and Emerging Industries (IEI) and Communications & Enterprise Compute (CEC).

