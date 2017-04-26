FirstGroup plc (FGP) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday. They presently have a GBX 150 ($1.92) price objective on the transport operator’s stock. Liberum Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of FirstGroup plc in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “sell” rating on shares of FirstGroup plc in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. HSBC Holdings plc raised FirstGroup plc to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 95 ($1.21) to GBX 120 ($1.53) in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 141 ($1.80) price target on shares of FirstGroup plc in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.53) price target on shares of FirstGroup plc in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 134.13 ($1.71).

Shares of FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) traded up 0.52% on Monday, hitting GBX 135.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,818,935 shares. FirstGroup plc has a 12-month low of GBX 87.75 and a 12-month high of GBX 137.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 129.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 112.92. The company’s market cap is GBX 1.63 billion.

In other FirstGroup plc news, insider Tim O’Toole purchased 6,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of £7,929.80 ($10,137.82). Also, insider Richard Adam acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.55) per share, with a total value of £12,100 ($15,469.19). Insiders acquired 22,904 shares of company stock worth $2,797,078 in the last three months.

FirstGroup plc Company Profile

FirstGroup plc is a transport operator in the United Kingdom and North America. The Company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus and First Rail. The First Student is a provider of student transportation in North America and operates a fleet of over 47,000 school buses, with over six million student journeys per school day.

