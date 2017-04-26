FirstGroup plc (FGP) Price Target Increased to GBX 125 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 110 ($1.41) to GBX 125 ($1.60) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transport operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FGP. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of FirstGroup plc in a research note on Monday, March 27th. HSBC Holdings plc lifted their price target on shares of FirstGroup plc from GBX 120 ($1.53) to GBX 130 ($1.66) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.53) price objective on shares of FirstGroup plc in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.92) price objective on shares of FirstGroup plc in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 141 ($1.80) price target on shares of FirstGroup plc in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstGroup plc currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 134.13 ($1.71).

Shares of FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) traded up 0.52% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 135.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,818,935 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 129.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 112.92. The firm’s market cap is GBX 1.63 billion. FirstGroup plc has a 52-week low of GBX 87.75 and a 52-week high of GBX 137.00.

In related news, insider Richard Adam bought 10,000 shares of FirstGroup plc stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.55) per share, for a total transaction of £12,100 ($15,469.19). Also, insider Tim O’Toole purchased 6,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 124 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of £7,929.80 ($10,137.82). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 22,904 shares of company stock worth $2,797,078.

FirstGroup plc Company Profile

FirstGroup plc is a transport operator in the United Kingdom and North America. The Company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus and First Rail. The First Student is a provider of student transportation in North America and operates a fleet of over 47,000 school buses, with over six million student journeys per school day.

