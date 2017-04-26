First Republic Bank (FRC) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Barclays PLC

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Republic Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Maxim Group upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut First Republic Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.08.

Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) opened at 93.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.03. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $63.97 and a 12 month high of $97.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.79 and its 200 day moving average is $88.65.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01. The company earned $601.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.14 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 27.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post $4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.49%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Israel Discount Bank of New York GFN acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.5% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 4,565.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the third quarter valued at $203,000. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank is a commercial bank and trust company. The Bank specializes in providing services, including private banking, private business banking, real estate lending and wealth management services, including trust and custody services, to clients in selected metropolitan areas in the United States.

