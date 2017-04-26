Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Stake in First American Financial Corp (FAF)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,745 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.14% of First American Financial Corp worth $5,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FAF. First American Trust FSB increased its position in shares of First American Financial Corp by 3.3% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 31,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its position in shares of First American Financial Corp by 9.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 13,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First American Financial Corp by 569.0% in the fourth quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 614,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,509,000 after buying an additional 522,641 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First American Financial Corp by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 197,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after buying an additional 37,301 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of First American Financial Corp by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 10,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) traded up 1.36% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.02. The company had a trading volume of 182,564 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.64 and a 200-day moving average of $38.32. First American Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $43.55.

First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.10. First American Financial Corp had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm earned $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that First American Financial Corp will post $2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on FAF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First American Financial Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial Corp in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

In related news, CEO Dennis J. Gilmore sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $3,979,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 772,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,729,618.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About First American Financial Corp

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the business of providing financial services. The Company operates through the title insurance and services segment, and specialty insurance segment. The title insurance and services segment provides title insurance, closing and/or escrow services and similar or related services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

