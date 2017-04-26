Fidelity Southern Co. (NASDAQ:LION) – Equities research analysts at FBR & Co lowered their FY2017 EPS estimates for Fidelity Southern in a report released on Friday, according to Zacks Investment Research. FBR & Co analyst C. Nolan now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.50 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.59. FBR & Co has a “Hold” rating and a $24.50 price objective on the stock. FBR & Co also issued estimates for Fidelity Southern’s FY2018 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidelity Southern from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fidelity Southern in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Fidelity Southern Co. to Post FY2017 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share, FBR & Co Forecasts (LION)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/fbr-co-weighs-in-on-fidelity-southern-co-s-fy2017-earnings-lion-updated.html.

Fidelity Southern (NASDAQ:LION) opened at 23.27 on Monday. Fidelity Southern has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $24.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.25. The stock has a market cap of $612.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.05.

Fidelity Southern (NASDAQ:LION) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.39 million. Fidelity Southern had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Southern by 8.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 388,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,152,000 after buying an additional 28,870 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,388,000. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Southern by 100.0% in the third quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,390,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Southern by 9.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 11,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity Southern news, Director William C. Lankford, Jr. sold 5,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $130,469.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,930 shares in the company, valued at $193,967.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 520 shares of company stock valued at $11,977. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Fidelity Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

About Fidelity Southern

Fidelity Southern Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company conducts its operations through its subsidiary bank, Fidelity Bank, which is a state chartered bank (the Bank). The Company provides an array of financial products and services for business and retail customers in the metropolitan Atlanta and Jacksonville, Orlando and Sarasota-Bradenton, Florida markets.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fidelity Southern (LION)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Southern Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Southern Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.