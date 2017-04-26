Favorable Media Coverage Likely to Impact Vitamin Shoppe (VSI) Stock Price

Media coverage about Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI) has trended positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Vitamin Shoppe earned a media sentiment score of 0.31 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media headlines about the specialty retailer an impact score of 70 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI) opened at 19.25 on Wednesday. Vitamin Shoppe has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $32.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.87. The company has a market capitalization of $443.73 million, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.59.

Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The business earned $304.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.79 million. Vitamin Shoppe had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vitamin Shoppe will post $2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reduced their target price on Vitamin Shoppe from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vitamin Shoppe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Vitamin Shoppe from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Vitamin Shoppe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

In other news, CAO Dan Lamadrid sold 5,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total transaction of $121,459.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,028.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Markee sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $2,224,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 160,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,161 shares of company stock valued at $2,398,429. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vitamin Shoppe Company Profile

Vitamin Shoppe, Inc (VSI) is a multi-channel specialty retailer and contract manufacturer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products. The Company operates through three segments: retail, which includes Vitamin Shoppe, Super Supplements and Vitapath retail store formats; direct, which sells its products directly to consumers through the Internet, primarily at www.vitaminshoppe.com, and manufacturing, which provides custom manufacturing and private labeling of vitamin, mineral and supplement (VMS) products.

