Favorable Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Prosperity Bancshares (PB) Share Price

News coverage about Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) has been trending positive this week, according to Alpha One. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Prosperity Bancshares earned a media sentiment score of 0.39 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media coverage about the bank an impact score of 100 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) opened at 70.30 on Wednesday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $44.87 and a 12-month high of $77.87. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.30 and a 200-day moving average of $67.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.52%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. FBR & Co lifted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “mkt perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Hovde Group cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.56.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which operates through its bank subsidiary, Prosperity Bank (the Bank). The Bank provides a range of financial products and services to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers. The Company, through the Bank, offers a range of loan and deposit products to its customers.

