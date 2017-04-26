Favorable Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Marcus & Millichap (MMI) Stock Price

News coverage about Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) has been trending positive this week, according to Alpha One. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Marcus & Millichap earned a media sentiment score of 0.40 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 100 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. William Blair downgraded Marcus & Millichap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) opened at 25.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.07 and its 200 day moving average is $25.83. The company has a market cap of $974.62 million, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.57. Marcus & Millichap has a 52-week low of $22.93 and a 52-week high of $30.31.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $189.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.93 million. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that Marcus & Millichap will post $1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William E. Hughes sold 6,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $183,082.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 512,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $12,559,753.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,649,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,409,246.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,684 shares of company stock worth $13,529,256 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc is a brokerage company specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. The Company offers three primary services to its clients: commercial real estate investment brokerage, financing, and ancillary services, including other research, advisory and consulting services.

