Positive Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect ARC Document Solutions (ARC) Share Price

Media headlines about ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) have trended positive on Wednesday, according to AlphaOne. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ARC Document Solutions earned a news sentiment score of 0.31 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 100 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ARC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ARC Document Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of ARC Document Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

Shares of ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) opened at 3.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average is $4.27. ARC Document Solutions has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $5.55. The firm’s market cap is $161.50 million.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. ARC Document Solutions had a positive return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $98.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ARC Document Solutions will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc (ARC) is a document solutions provider for the architectural, engineering and construction (AEC) industry. The Company also provides document solutions to businesses of various types. ARC’s offerings include managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, Web-based document management applications, digital shipping/managed file transfer, and equipment and supplies sales.

