FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “FactSet reported mixed results for the fiscal second quarter, where in the top line came ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate and the bottom line missed the same. Nonetheless, we are encouraged by favorable year-over-year comparisons on both counts. Also, the company has a high client retention ratio, which is a positive. The share repurchase program is expected to support earnings in the long run apart from boosting shareholder value. The company continues with product innovation across its segments with special emphasis on financial services to gain more customers. Moreover, the company’s acquisitions of BISAM, Portware, Revere Data, Matrix Data and Code Red will enhance its product suite and help it to evolve as a global financial database company. Nonetheless, substitute products at competitive prices, from peers are giving tough competition to FactSet.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FDS. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $161.00 price objective on FactSet Research Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays PLC lowered FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.22.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) traded up 0.22% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $163.48. 193,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.75. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $147.37 and a 12 month high of $183.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.75.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The firm earned $294.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.04 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 51.90% and a net margin of 30.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post $7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph E. Laird, Jr. sold 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.89, for a total transaction of $368,875.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph E. Laird, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $53,197,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $49,427,000. American Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth $38,042,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $35,129,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,971,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $485,578,000 after buying an additional 108,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

Factset Research Systems Inc is engaged in providing integrated financial information and big data analytical applications for the global investment community. The Company’s segments include the U.S., Europe and Asia Pacific. The U.S. segment services finance professionals, including financial institutions throughout the Americas.

