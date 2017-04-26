FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) PT Raised to $185.00 at Credit Suisse Group AG

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays PLC downgraded FactSet Research Systems from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems to $126.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $161.00 price target on FactSet Research Systems and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $169.22.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) opened at 163.12 on Wednesday. FactSet Research Systems has a 52-week low of $147.37 and a 52-week high of $183.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.71 and its 200-day moving average is $166.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.75.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 30.18% and a return on equity of 51.90%. The business earned $294.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post $7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/factset-research-systems-fds-outperform-rating-reaffirmed-at-credit-suisse-group-ag-updated-updated.html.

In related news, Director Joseph E. Laird, Jr. sold 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.89, for a total value of $368,875.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph E. Laird, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.1% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

Factset Research Systems Inc is engaged in providing integrated financial information and big data analytical applications for the global investment community. The Company’s segments include the U.S., Europe and Asia Pacific. The U.S. segment services finance professionals, including financial institutions throughout the Americas.

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.