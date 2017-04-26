$522.67 Million in Sales Expected for F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) will report $522.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $525.25 million and the lowest is $518 million. F5 Networks posted sales of $483.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full-year sales of $522.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.28 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $516 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $157.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.19.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/f5-networks-inc-ffiv-expected-to-announce-quarterly-sales-of-522-67-million-updated.html.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 3,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $541,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,373. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Mcadam sold 21,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total transaction of $3,054,777.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,611.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,037 shares of company stock valued at $5,351,302. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in F5 Networks by 79.3% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 968 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in F5 Networks by 42.9% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the third quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) traded down 0.14% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.99. The stock had a trading volume of 615,592 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.67 and a 200-day moving average of $139.34. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.33. F5 Networks has a one year low of $99.29 and a one year high of $149.50.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc is a developer and provider of software defined application services. The Company is engaged in the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance and availability of network applications, servers and storage systems.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F5 Networks (FFIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.