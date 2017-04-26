EZCORP Inc (EZPW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stephens

EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stephens from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EZPW. Wells Fargo & Co cut EZCORP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of EZCORP in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut EZCORP from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) traded down 2.65% on Friday, reaching $9.20. 102,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.78. EZCORP has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The company’s market capitalization is $499.49 million.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $192.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.72 million. EZCORP had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EZCORP will post $0.50 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EZPW. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of EZCORP by 27.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of EZCORP by 2.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EZCORP by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 126,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 37,270 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of EZCORP by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 363,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,876,000 after buying an additional 153,900 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of EZCORP by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Mexico, and consumer loans in Mexico. The Company operates through four segments: U.S. Pawn, which includes its EZPAWN, value pawn and jewelry, and other branded pawn operations in the United States; Mexico Pawn, which includes its Empeno Facil pawn operations and cash converters buy/sell store operations in Mexico; Grupo Finmart, which includes its Crediamigo and Adex payroll withholding loan operations in Mexico, and Other International, which includes its CASHMAX financial services operations in Canada and its equity interest in Cash Converters International.

