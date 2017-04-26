Experian plc (EXPN) Earns “Reduce” Rating from HSBC Holdings plc

Experian plc (LON:EXPN)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reissued by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. They presently have a GBX 1,150 ($14.70) price target on the stock. HSBC Holdings plc’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 30.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group AG downgraded Experian plc to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,630 ($20.84) price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($19.82) price objective on shares of Experian plc in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,680 ($21.48) price objective on shares of Experian plc in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,910 ($24.42) price objective on shares of Experian plc in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc upped their price objective on Experian plc from GBX 1,845 ($23.59) to GBX 1,850 ($23.65) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,650.58 ($21.10).

Experian plc (LON:EXPN) opened at 1645.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,620.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,561.11. The company’s market cap is GBX 15.53 billion. Experian plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,224.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,655.00.

In related news, insider Lloyd Pitchford sold 6,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,627 ($20.80), for a total transaction of £105,006.58 ($134,245.18).

About Experian plc

Experian plc is an information services company. The Company brings together people, data, analytics and software to deliver a range of services for consumers and clients. The Company’s segments include Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services and Consumer Services. The Company manages data that helps businesses and organizations to lend, and prevent fraud.

