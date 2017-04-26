Jefferies Group LLC Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Expedia Inc (EXPE)

Jefferies Group LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. Jefferies Group LLC currently has a $135.00 price target on the online travel company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EXPE. CLSA started coverage on shares of Expedia in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Vetr upgraded shares of Expedia from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $133.20 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Expedia in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reiterated a positive rating and issued a $166.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Expedia in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Expedia in a report on Friday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.59.

Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) opened at 135.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.01. Expedia has a 1-year low of $96.58 and a 1-year high of $136.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.41 and a beta of 0.69.

Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20. Expedia had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business earned $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expedia will post $5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Expedia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Expedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.47%.

In other Expedia news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 106,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $12,746,871.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,304,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 20.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in Expedia by 19.1% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,412 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Expedia by 11.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,416,053 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $282,002,000 after buying an additional 249,611 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Expedia by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,381 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Marcus Capital LLC raised its position in Expedia by 0.7% in the third quarter. Marcus Capital LLC now owns 24,300 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Expedia by 5,206.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,385 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $9,265,000 after buying an additional 77,889 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Expedia

Expedia, Inc is an online travel company. The Company operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies (Core OTA), trivago, Egencia and HomeAway. The Company’s Core OTA segment provides a range of travel and advertising services to its customers across the world, through a range of brands, including Expedia.com and Hotels.com in the United States, and localized Expedia and Hotels.com Websites throughout the world, Orbitz.com, Expedia Affiliate Network, Hotwire.com, Travelocity, Wotif Group, CarRentals.com and Classic Vacations.

