ExlService Holdings, Inc. (EXLS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “EXLSERVICE HOLDINGS,INC., is a leading provider of offshore Business Process Outsourcing solutions to the Global 1000. EXL is an organization that strives to build lasting relationships with its clients based on consistent high-quality service delivery, trust, and confidence that is unparalleled in the BPO industry today. EXL specializes in providing BPO services to the Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, and Utilities industry verticals. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of ExlService Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.67.

ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS) traded up 1.15% during trading on Friday, hitting $48.25. 59,848 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.62. ExlService Holdings has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $54.78.

ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. ExlService Holdings had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $177.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. ExlService Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings will post $2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/exlservice-holdings-inc-exls-lifted-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

In other news, EVP Nancy Saltzman sold 1,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $72,804.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.90, for a total transaction of $93,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,615 shares of company stock valued at $3,349,050. 5.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ExlService Holdings during the third quarter valued at $1,803,000. 1st Global Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ExlService Holdings by 75.8% in the third quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 7,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in ExlService Holdings by 20.8% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 205,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,222,000 after buying an additional 35,323 shares during the last quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in ExlService Holdings by 7.2% in the third quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in ExlService Holdings by 50.2% in the third quarter. Henderson Group PLC now owns 498,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,847,000 after buying an additional 166,591 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ExlService Holdings

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company. The Company segments include Insurance; Healthcare; Travel, Transportation and Logistics; Finance and Accounting (F&A); Analytics, and All Other. The Insurance operating segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity and retirement services companies.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ExlService Holdings (EXLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.