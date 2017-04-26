Exfo Inc (EXFO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company earned $60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.47 million. Exfo had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Exfo updated its Q3 guidance to $0.00-0.04 EPS.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) remained flat at $4.60 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,780 shares. The stock has a market cap of $251.02 million, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.71. Exfo has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $6.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.82.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXFO. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exfo by 1,114.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 86,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 79,100 shares in the last quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exfo by 15.7% in the third quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 275,321 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 37,412 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exfo by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 1,313,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after buying an additional 447,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Exfo by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,375,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after buying an additional 58,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXFO. Zacks Investment Research raised Exfo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Exfo in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Exfo in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Exfo in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.85.

About Exfo

EXFO Inc is a Canada-based company, which provides communications service providers (CSPs) and data center, cloud and Web-scale operators with field test, service assurance and analytics solutions to ensure the deployment, maintenance and management of physical, virtual, fixed and mobile networks. It focuses on network infrastructures: fourth generation (4G)/long-term evolution (LTE), wireless backhaul, small cells and distributed antenna systems (DAS), 100G network upgrades and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH)/fiber-to-the-curb (FTTC)/fiber-to-the-node (FTTN) deployments.

