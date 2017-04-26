Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Shares Sold by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,132 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Welch Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) opened at 67.92 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $48.03 and a 52 week high of $68.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.33 and a 200 day moving average of $62.70. Microsoft also was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 70,343 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 158% compared to the average daily volume of 27,288 call options.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday. Vetr downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.32 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Pacific Crest restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.11.

In related news, insider G Mason Morfit sold 4,616,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $297,270,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank H. Brod sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total value of $490,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,450,422.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,623,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,600,525 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation is a technology company. The Company develops, licenses, and supports a range of software products, services and devices. The Company’s segments include Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud and More Personal Computing. The Company’s products include operating systems; cross-device productivity applications; server applications; business solution applications; desktop and server management tools; software development tools; video games, and training and certification of computer system integrators and developers.

