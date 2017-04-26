eServGlobal Limited (ESG) Given “Corporate” Rating at FinnCap

eServGlobal Limited (LON:ESG)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by equities researchers at FinnCap in a research note issued on Monday. They presently have a GBX 10 ($0.13) price objective on the stock. FinnCap’s price target suggests a potential upside of 77.78% from the company’s previous close.

eServGlobal Limited (LON:ESG) traded up 0.000% on Monday, hitting GBX 5.625. 23,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6.66. eServGlobal Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 4.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 8.48. The company’s market cap is GBX 36.01 million.

WARNING: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/eservglobal-limited-esg-earns-corporate-rating-from-finncap-updated-updated.html.

About eServGlobal Limited

eServGlobal Limited is a provider of mobile financial technology, offering mobile money solutions. The Company covers a spectrum of mobile financial services, including mobile wallet, mobile commerce, analytics, advanced recharge, promotions and agent management. The Company is engaged in the provision of telecommunications software solutions to mobile and financial service providers on a global basis.

Receive News & Ratings for eServGlobal Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eServGlobal Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.