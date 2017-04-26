Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $430.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.57% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The global data center operator, Equinix's shares has outperformed the broader market over the last one year. Equinix remains positive on the growing demand for data centers. To meet the growing demand for cloud services, the global interconnection and data center company is expanding its IBX data centers globally and gaining popularity among tech companies looking for data management. Notably, the company strives to enhance customer experience through the Equinix Customer One program. Moreover, Equinix’s recurring revenue model and current expansion plans are encouraging. However, we are concerned about the company’s growing debt burden, which will adversely affect the operating results as interest expense would go up. Additionally, intensifying competition and industry consolidation remain other near-term headwinds.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc raised shares of Equinix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $408.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $418.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $424.00.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) traded up 0.19% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $407.33. The stock had a trading volume of 556,119 shares. Equinix has a 52-week low of $314.55 and a 52-week high of $409.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $391.93 and its 200 day moving average is $369.35. The firm has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 226.92 and a beta of 0.73.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $2.55. Equinix had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The business earned $942.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.15 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinix will post $4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.96, for a total transaction of $383,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,527,510.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.31, for a total transaction of $724,326.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,053,679.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,744 shares of company stock valued at $18,546,989 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at about $703,626,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Equinix by 398.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 443,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,716,000 after buying an additional 354,909 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Equinix by 29.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,501,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,084,000 after buying an additional 340,408 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,571,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $919,078,000 after buying an additional 295,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $93,360,000. 98.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Equinix) connects businesses with partners and customers worldwide through a global platform of data centers. The Company connects approximately 4000 customers, across the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific. Platform Equinix combines international business exchange (IBX) data centers, a global footprint and ecosystems.

