Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Ensign Energy Svs (ESVIF)

Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ensign Energy Svs (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) in a research note issued on Thursday, StockTargetPrices.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 71.53% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Citigroup Inc assumed coverage on Ensign Energy Svs in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ensign Energy Svs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.43.

Shares of Ensign Energy Svs (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) traded up 0.50% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.83. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares. Ensign Energy Svs has a 12-month low of $5.03 and a 12-month high of $7.57. The stock’s market cap is $900.69 million. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.45.

