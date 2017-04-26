Ensco Plc (ESV) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $11.50.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ESV. Capital One Financial Corp. raised shares of Ensco Plc from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets set a $9.00 target price on shares of Ensco Plc and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $15.00 target price on shares of Ensco Plc and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup Inc raised shares of Ensco Plc from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc downgraded shares of Ensco Plc from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.37.

Shares of Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) traded up 3.0838% on Tuesday, reaching $8.6075. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,793,439 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average of $9.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.7509 and a beta of 1.74. Ensco Plc has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $12.36.

Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The offshore drilling services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Ensco Plc had a negative net margin of 52.28% and a positive return on equity of 8.58%. The business earned $505 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($10.64) earnings per share. Ensco Plc’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ensco Plc will post ($0.20) EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Ensco Plc (ESV) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Group LLC” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/ensco-plc-esv-given-a-11-00-price-target-at-jefferies-group-llc-updated.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stockman Asset Management purchased a new position in Ensco Plc during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in shares of Ensco Plc during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Ensco Plc by 4.8% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,135 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Ensco Plc by 72.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 14,260 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ensco Plc during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ensco Plc

Ensco plc is an offshore contract drilling company. The Company provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. Its segments include Floaters, Jackups and Other. The Floaters segment includes its drillships and semisubmersible rigs, and provides contract drilling.

Receive News & Ratings for Ensco Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensco Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.