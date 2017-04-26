Enquest PLC (ENQUF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Enquest PLC (NASDAQ:ENQUF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a $0.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Enquest PLC is an oil and gas development and production company. It focuses on oil and oil linked hydrocarbons. Enquest PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Enquest PLC (NASDAQ:ENQUF) opened at 0.48 on Wednesday. Enquest PLC has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $0.66. The firm has a market cap of $540.40 million and a P/E ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.47.

