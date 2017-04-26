Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Has $80.451 Million Position in Energy Transfer Partners LP (ETP)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer Partners LP (NYSE:ETP) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,246,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Energy Transfer Partners worth $80,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Energy Transfer Partners by 2.8% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 21,060,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $779,234,000 after buying an additional 564,019 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Energy Transfer Partners by 12.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,832,374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $659,798,000 after buying an additional 1,909,286 shares during the last quarter. Appaloosa LP boosted its position in Energy Transfer Partners by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 11,961,842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $428,354,000 after buying an additional 346,185 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer Partners by 1.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,589,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $354,797,000 after buying an additional 115,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in Energy Transfer Partners by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 8,543,461 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $305,942,000 after buying an additional 623,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energy Transfer Partners LP (NYSE:ETP) traded down 0.08% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.39. 5,577,568 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.87 and a 200 day moving average of $36.34. The company’s market capitalization is $20.07 billion. Energy Transfer Partners LP has a 12-month low of $31.64 and a 12-month high of $43.50.

Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.67. Energy Transfer Partners had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The business earned $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Energy Transfer Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer Partners LP will post $1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETP. Credit Suisse Group AG dropped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer Partners from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Vetr cut shares of Energy Transfer Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.44 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Energy Transfer Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer Partners in a report on Friday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.76.

Energy Transfer Partners Company Profile

Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. (ETP) is engaged in the gathering and processing, compression, treating and transportation of natural gas, focusing on providing midstream services in various natural gas producing regions in the United States, including the Eagle Ford, Haynesville, Barnett, Fayetteville, Marcellus, Utica, Bone Spring and Avalon shales.

