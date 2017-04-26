Empire Life Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 357,024 Visa Inc (V)

Empire Life Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 357,024 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $28,397,000. Visa comprises approximately 2.3% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 0.7% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its position in Visa by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 12,050 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanford Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Stanford Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) traded down 0.04% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.07. 5,010,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $73.25 and a 12-month high of $92.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.47 and its 200-day moving average is $83.96. The stock has a market cap of $215.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.72 and a beta of 1.00. Visa also was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 4,743 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 114% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,217 call options.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The credit-card processor reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 38.30%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post $3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Vetr cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.68 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.89.

In other news, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 11,139 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $957,397.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,220.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 125,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $10,749,395.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 365,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,361,034.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc (Visa) is a payments technology company that connects consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners and government entities to electronic payments. The Company operates through payment services segment. The Company enables global commerce through the transfer of value and information among the participants.

