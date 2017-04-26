Brian E. Brown Sells 2,196 Shares of Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) Stock

Ellie Mae Inc (NASDAQ:ELLI) EVP Brian E. Brown sold 2,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $215,713.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,898.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Ellie Mae Inc (NASDAQ:ELLI) opened at 111.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.24. Ellie Mae Inc has a 1-year low of $74.11 and a 1-year high of $112.77.

Ellie Mae (NASDAQ:ELLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company earned $96.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.73 million. The company’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ellie Mae Inc will post $1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Ellie Mae by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 189,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,968,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Ellie Mae during the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ellie Mae by 17.8% in the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after buying an additional 10,666 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Ellie Mae by 31.0% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Ellie Mae by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 72,934 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter.

ELLI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Ellie Mae in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Ellie Mae in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ellie Mae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd. CIBC lifted their price target on Ellie Mae from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Vetr upgraded Ellie Mae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.10.

Ellie Mae Company Profile

Ellie Mae, Inc is a provider of on-demand software solutions and services for the residential mortgage industry in the United States. Banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders and mortgage brokers use the Company’s Encompass mortgage management solution to originate and fund mortgages. The Company’s Encompass software is an enterprise solution that handles functions involved in running the business of originating mortgages, including customer relationship management; loan processing; underwriting; preparation of application, disclosure and closing documents; funding and closing the loan for the borrower; compliance with regulatory and investor requirements, and overall enterprise management.

