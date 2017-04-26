Elkhorn Investments LLC Takes Position in Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Elkhorn Investments LLC bought a new position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 41,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000. Bank of America Corp accounts for 1.1% of Elkhorn Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of Bank of America Corp by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 271,120,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,243,032,000 after buying an additional 4,386,446 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Bank of America Corp by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 123,637,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,934,923,000 after buying an additional 5,817,572 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,256,221,000. BlackRock Group LTD raised its position in shares of Bank of America Corp by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 91,336,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,425,000 after buying an additional 3,318,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America Corp by 10.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 82,996,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,889,000 after buying an additional 7,823,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) traded up 0.521% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.105. The stock had a trading volume of 47,927,011 shares. The stock has a market cap of $253.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.807 and a beta of 1.47. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $25.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.87.

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Bank of America Corp had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post $1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Bank of America Corp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Vetr lowered shares of Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.70 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group AG raised their target price on shares of Bank of America Corp to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Compass Point downgraded Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Macquarie raised Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Bank of America Corp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.59.

Bank of America Corp Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company is a financial institution, serving individual consumers and others with a range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The Company, through its banking and various non-bank subsidiaries, throughout the United States and in international markets, provides a range of banking and non-bank financial services and products through four business segments: Consumer Banking, which comprises Deposits and Consumer Lending; Global Wealth & Investment Management, which consists of two primary businesses: Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management and U.S.

