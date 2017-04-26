Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE:LLY) in a research note released on Monday morning. Jefferies Group LLC currently has a $97.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a focus list rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.70.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) opened at 81.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.14 and a 200 day moving average of $77.89. Eli Lilly and has a 1-year low of $64.18 and a 1-year high of $86.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 0.30.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will post $4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Derica W. Rice sold 11,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $861,036.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,508,293.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total value of $17,780,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,690,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,557,570,374.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 688,162 shares of company stock worth $55,440,777. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Group Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.7% in the third quarter. Tarbox Group Inc. now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.3% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.9% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.9% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company is engaged in drug manufacturing business. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and markets products in two segments: human pharmaceutical products and animal health products. The Company’s human pharmaceutical business segment sells medicines, which are discovered or developed by its scientists.

