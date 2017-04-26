Elementis plc (ELM) Insider Paul Waterman Buys 10,000 Shares

Elementis plc (LON:ELM) insider Paul Waterman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 360 ($4.60) per share, for a total transaction of £36,000 ($46,024.03).

Elementis plc (LON:ELM) opened at 312.70 on Wednesday. Elementis plc has a 12 month low of GBX 179.60 and a 12 month high of GBX 318.80. The company’s market cap is GBX 1.45 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 289.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 268.54.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a GBX 11.28 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Elementis plc’s previous dividend of $2.05. This represents a dividend yield of 3.82%.

WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/elementis-plc-elm-insider-paul-waterman-buys-10000-shares-of-stock-updated.html.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ELM shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded Elementis plc to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 270 ($3.45) to GBX 285 ($3.64) in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. N+1 Singer reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Elementis plc in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Elementis plc from GBX 205 ($2.62) to GBX 275 ($3.52) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their target price on Elementis plc from GBX 200 ($2.56) to GBX 285 ($3.64) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 331 ($4.23) target price on shares of Elementis plc in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Elementis plc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 287 ($3.67).

Elementis plc Company Profile

Elementis plc is a United Kingdom-based specialty chemicals company. The Company operates through three segments: Specialty Products, Chromium and Surfactants. The Specialty Products segment provides functional additives to the coatings, personal care and energy markets. It offers rheological additives and modifiers, high performance dispersing agents, organoclays and colorants, defoamers and coalescing agents, wetting and slip agents, loanolin and other natural oil derivatives, flow and leveling additives, other specialty additives and resins.

Receive News & Ratings for Elementis plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.