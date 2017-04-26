Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) Shares Sold by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP lowered its stake in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Targa Resources Corp were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,703,000 after buying an additional 7,438 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp by 27.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 251,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,351,000 after buying an additional 54,011 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp by 43.6% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 76,397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after buying an additional 23,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 21,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) traded up 0.30% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.15. 656,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s market capitalization is $11.08 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.49 and a 200-day moving average of $54.91. Targa Resources Corp has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $61.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Targa Resources Corp’s payout ratio is presently -2,599.81%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRGP. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Targa Resources Corp in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources Corp in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources Corp in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources Corp in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources Corp in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources Corp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.22.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Mcparland sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $631,692.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 154,581 shares in the company, valued at $9,041,442.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Mcparland sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total value of $551,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,151,240.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,600 shares of company stock worth $1,195,020 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources Corp

Targa Resources Corp. is a midstream energy company in North America. It provides midstream services. Its segments include Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing (Downstream Business). It is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting and selling natural gas liquids (NGLs) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing and terminalling crude oil, and storing, terminalling and selling refined petroleum products.

