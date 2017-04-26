E&G Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS)

E&G Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Oasis Petroleum were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OAS. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $118,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Oasis Petroleum by 17.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,700 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) traded up 1.46% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.52. 4,694,644 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s market cap is $2.97 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.55. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $17.08.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $200.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.39 million. Oasis Petroleum had a negative net margin of 27.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank AG raised Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Seaport Global Securities raised Oasis Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Guggenheim raised Oasis Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.22.

In other news, Director John E. Hagale purchased 15,000 shares of Oasis Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $210,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,100 shares in the company, valued at $619,605. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc is an independent exploration and production company. The Company is focused on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin. Its segments include Exploration and Production, Well Services, and Midstream Services.

