E&G Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Allergan plc (AGN)

E&G Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Allergan plc accounts for 2.1% of E&G Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Allergan plc were worth $4,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Allergan plc by 2.2% in the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Allergan plc by 38.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Allergan plc by 80.0% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. raised its position in Allergan plc by 2.3% in the first quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 98,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,418,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in Allergan plc by 15.6% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) traded up 0.42% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $239.21. 849,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $238.24 and its 200 day moving average is $221.40. Allergan plc has a 52 week low of $184.50 and a 52 week high of $261.27.

Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Allergan plc had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 100.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Allergan plc will post $16.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AGN shares. Vetr upgraded shares of Allergan plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.33 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc reissued a “focus list” rating and issued a $261.27 price target (up from $184.50) on shares of Allergan plc in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price target on shares of Allergan plc in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allergan plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Leerink Swann upped their target price on shares of Allergan plc to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.15.

In related news, Director Paul Bisaro sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.68, for a total value of $17,267,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 274,226 shares in the company, valued at $67,646,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allergan, Inc is a multi-specialty healthcare company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceuticals, biologics, medical devices and over-the-counter (OTC) products. It discovers, develops and commercializes a range of products for the ophthalmic, neurological, medical aesthetics, medical dermatology, breast aesthetics, urological and other specialty markets.

